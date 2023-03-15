Marketing Specialist at WildChina

WildChina is looking to hire a passionate and detail-oriented native English speaker to take a leading role as Marketing Specialist within our marketing team.

This is an excellent opportunity for a driven individual with industry experience and knowledge of China to join an award-winning experiential travel company.

Location:

Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu or Huizhou. Also, potential for remote working dependent on experience.

Position type:

Full time

Salary:

Subject to experience + great opportunities to travel + company benefits

Responsibilities:

Implementing strategic marketing plans that fit the overall goals of the company

Developing creative approaches to storytelling and content creation

Creating engaging marketing copy using the WildChina tone and voice

Transforming travel information into timely and informative client-facing content

Optimizing copy using knowledge of SEO

Researching and implementing the latest digital marketing strategies

Managing and growing the company’s social media accounts, including WeChat, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter

Managing regular direct mail marketing campaigns through Mailchimp

Organizing and overseeing WildChina’s monthly book club

Producing, recording and editing The China Travel Podcast

Required skills and qualifications:

A passion for travel, adventure and storytelling

Knowledge of and express interest in China, including its culture, politics, geography and travel destinations

At least two-years’ experience in marketing and/or a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, preferably business, marketing or communications

Ability to produce grammatically and syntactically accurate writing free from typos

Knowledge and understanding of major social media platforms

Multimedia skills and familiarity with video editing/design software is a plus

Highly-organized and detail-oriented with the ability to work well with others

To apply:

Please send the below to hr@wildchina.com :

A cover letter

Your CV/resume

At least one professional reference (name, job title, phone number and WeChat/email)

A short (300 words or less) written piece describing the most meaningful travel experience you’ve had in China

A 150-word description of The Forbidden City, written as if to appear on an itinerary to inform and allure a prospective traveler

About WildChina

WildChina caters to the curious, the world wanderers, and the wild travelers. We offer socially responsible, off-the-beaten-path adventures tailored to the desires of our leisure, education and corporate clients.

We are proud to be the only China-based firm recognized by National Geographic Adventure as one of the “Best Adventure Travel Companies on Earth”, Travel & Leisure as an “A-List Travel Specialist”, and by Conde Nast as a “Top Travel Specialist”. Our motto is “Creative Life-Changing Experiences”, and we strive to accomplish that through innovative ideas, customized planning and impeccable service.

WildChina exists to push the boundaries of travel while ensuring that our guests leave with memories to last a lifetime. We create journeys and experiences that cross the borders of geography and knowledge, challenging pre-conceptions and inspiring new stories.

From learning to make cheese with a farmer in her home to sipping on Tibetan butter tea with an expert guide, WildChina invites the world to experience China differently. For more information on WildChina, please visit us at www.wildchina.com .