Archaeology Along the Silk Road with Dr. Ye Wa

Trip Difficulty: Moderate Adventure

This journey is considered a moderate adventure. Moderate adventures include full days outside the hotel, with drives up to 3 or 3.5 hours on mainly well-maintained, paved roads. We may spend up to 2-3 hours walking and/or hiking, and stay in 5-star hotels.

In second-tier cities or rural areas, we stay at the best available boutique hotels or guesthouses.

Your Guides & Expert

Your guide will arrange the logistics of your trip, including meals, hotel reservations, sites, and activities, as well as providing you with information about the local region. You will also be traveling with a WildChina expert, who will serve as an in-depth source of knowledge covering your trip as a whole. Your WildChina guide is specific to each local region, but your WildChina expert will accompany you throughout your journey, escorting you to all locations. Your WildChina guides will be confirmed during booking.