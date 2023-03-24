SDGs SUSTAINABILITY AGENT PORTAL CONTACT & CONNECT 中文
24Mar
March 24, 2023
Condé Nast Traveler’s Global Advisory Board 

We are excited to announce that WildChina founder, Mei Zhang, has, for the 13th consecutive year, made Condé Nast Traveler’s list of Top Travel Specialists. On top of this, Mei has joined Condé Nast’s inaugural Global Advisory Board, which is made up of 12 “experts from diverse sectors of the industry—and all corners of the world—to help steer our [Condé Nast’s] brand on the issues most pertinent to travel and our audience.” 

Both accolades are an incredible honor, and we are thrilled to see our founder receive such esteemed recognition for the work she does to push the boundaries of travel, both in China and beyond.  

Congratulations to Mei & a big thanks to Condé Nast for the recognition! 

Condé Nast Traveler’s Global Advisory Board 

Conde Nast Traveler

