Discover China’s wild side

China is a nation of people and their stories. Of joy and struggle, tradition, and innovation. Of mighty rivers, vast wilderness, and sprawling megacities. It’s a tale 5,000 years in the making, and we’re just getting to the most exciting chapter.

We are the travel company that punches through the tourist bubble to get to the real stories. We empower you to discover the China that lives amid the aromatic sizzle of street-side woks, in bustling city markets and far-flung mountain villages, and most of all, in the hearts of the people you will meet along the way. Play your part in the story of a nation set to shape the 21st century. 

Come with us and enjoy exclusive luxury travel experiences in China

Taiwan, Taipei

Island Flavors: A Culinary Journey Through Taiwan

Experience a full spectrum of flavors, from 2-star-toting Michelin Star restaurants to harbor-side, net-to-pan haunts. Join our Culinary Journey Through Taiwan
Origins of the Yangtze: Trekking the Jinsha River Valley

Lace up you hiking boots and prepare for a trek through the remote mountain trails north of Lijiang. Enter a world of forgotten historical intrigue […]

Dunhuang Discovery: Desertscapes and Grottoes

For centuries, the winding province of Gansu marked the eastern edge of the exotic Silk Road. On this adventurous twist on a classic Silk Road […]
Guizhou Rice Terraces

Inside Guizhou: A Discovery of Miao, Buyi, and Dong Traditions

We're excited to partner with Global Heritage Fund to bring you this exclusive journey into the heart of Guizhou. Join us as we explore the rich cultural […]

Chinese tourist visa

Chinese Tourist Visas are Back!

March 14, 2023, ,
After a prolonged hiatus, Tibet Travel Permits are finally back for 2023.

Tibet Travel Permits are Back for 2023

March 14, 2023

Travel + Leisure’s A-List

March 7, 2023
Art Basel Hong Kong 2023 hong kong Exhibition Centre

Art Basel Hong Kong 2023

February 17, 2023,
Beijing Daxing International Airport

Visa-Free Transit in China Resumes

February 9, 2023, ,

Episode 31: Educating Girls of Rural China with Ching Tien

February 1, 2023
Wendy Perrin's WOW List

Mei Zhang Selected for Wendy Perrin’s WOW List 2023

January 25, 2023,
UNWTO’s World’s Best Tourism Villages

UNWTO’s World’s Best Tourism Villages

January 3, 2023, ,

The Best New Hotels in China (2022)

December 13, 2022, ,

The Bund Education Interview with Mei Zhang

November 29, 2022, , ,
Recognitions

WildChina’s Award Winning Services

We are committed to making the real China accessible.
We understand the barriers that come between merely seeing and understanding, and we are here to tear them down.

Custom-made Journeys

Our custom tours are designed to surprise and delight. Work with a personal travel designer to curate an immersive and experiential journey that’s completely unique.

Small Group Tours

Our small group tours, limited to 12 people, bring together discerning globetrotters who believe that real travel is about discovery, friendships, and getting under the skin of a destination.

Education Programs

Our education programs transport classrooms to every corner of China, creating life-changing experiences for students and teachers, empowering them to make a difference.

Corporate Services

Our Corporate Services team can design and manage every aspect of your corporate trip, team building, conference, or signature event. You take care of business, we’ll take care of the rest.

