Chinese Tourist Visas are Back!

Chinese tourist visas are officially back! Starting March 15th (tomorrow) Chinese embassies will start issuing all types of visas again (including tourist visas), and any visas issued before March 28, 2020, that are still valid (the visa expiration date has not passed) will again be admitted for entry into China (including tourist visas).
The full government announcement also included the below points, all coming into action from March 15th:
- Port visas will resume at: Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Dalian, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Guilin, Haikou, Hangzhou, Heihe, Jinan, Kunming, Machuria, Nanjing, Qingdao, Sanya, Shanghai, Shenyang, Shenzhen, Suifenhe, Tianjin, Wuhan, Xiamen, Xi’an, Weihai, Yantai, and Zhuhai. *Please note port visas are not available to passport holders from the USA and France.
- Hainan visa-free entry will resume.
- Visa-free entry for cruise ships in Shanghai will resume.
- Visa-free travel for Hong Kong travel groups traveling between Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong will resume.
- Visa-free entry for ASEAN tour groups to Guilin, Guangxi will resume.
*As always, we recommend checking with your local Chinese embassy or consulate for the most up-to-date information for your country of residence.