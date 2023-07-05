Faces of WildChina: Dani Su 苏丹妮 

If a destination is an end point, then the journey is the people you encounter along the way. They are what change “good” to “great”, “standard” to “extraordinary”, and “memorable” to “life-changing”.

Behind the smiling profile picture, the corporate email signature, the branded name tag, beats the true heart of WildChina; a vigorous network of personalities, dreams, and experiences driving magic and life through the company veins.

So, meet the fairy godmothers(fathers) who take your China travel dreams, and not only grant them, but sprinkle a dusting of surprise throughout, so that even when you think you know what your Wildest dream looks like, something you didn’t even know existed is waiting to amaze.

Meet Dani Su

Where are you from, and where do you live now?

I’m originally from Chengdu where I still reside. I adore the humid weather, scrumptious Sichuan cuisine and convenient location that enables easy exploration of the Western Sichuan Plateau.

Was there a specific moment in your life when you realized travel is what you wanted to do for work?

When I was young, my parents frequently took me on trips to explore different parts of the world. In the era before mobile phones with navigation features, we relied on traditional maps to navigate our way during self-guided excursions. This experience instilled in me a passion for exploring new cities and cultures, that has stayed with me into adulthood.

In 2018 I spent a year in Germany as an au pair. While there, I discovered that my host family had a deep interest in Chinese culture, and yet they knew relatively little about my home country. This experience solidified my desire to combine my interests with my professional aspirations so that I could help introduce China to people across the globe.

Exploring German culture at Oktoberfest in Munich

Through your career, was there one piece of advice you received that really impacted how you do your job?

I think it would be “Don’t just be a yes-man”. While we may want to showcase everything that a location has to offer and fulfill our clients’ every desire, time constraints can make it impossible to visit all desired sites. As travel designers, it’s important for us to help our clients identify which sites are truly worth visiting. This involves explaining why we may not recommend certain options and suggesting alternatives, rather than simply agreeing without question.

Plaza de España in Sevilla

What is the best travel experience you’ve had so far?

During one summer vacation when I was in college, I traveled with a friend to Vietnam. Upon entering the country, we coincidentally encountered two people from our hometown who were traveling with an itinerary that matched perfectly with ours. We decided to join forces and travel together. Despite only meeting recently, we developed an unspoken bond that felt like we were long-time friends. Our journey was flawless, filled with laughter and unforgettable experiences. To this day, we still keep in touch and aspire to embark on another adventure together in the future.

What is the most memorable trip you’ve planned for a traveler?

A self-driving trip across China’s entire northwest, spanning over 3,500 kilometers. This route took travelers through diverse and beautiful landscapes, including deserts, oases , and grasslands. Along the way, the travelers experienced the culture of different regions and witnessed the vastness and diversity of China firsthand.

Dani visiting the Three Gorges

What is the coolest WOW moment you’ve done for a traveler?

During a visit to a Tibetan family in Kangding, one of the guests, who was about the same age as the host’s mother, struck up a conversation with her after dinner in the courtyard. Despite not speaking the same language, the two women shared stories about their families and lives with the help of my translation. The guest later told me that that night was one of the most memorable experiences of her life.

Dani having fun in Yuzixi, Western Sichuan

If you had to pick one thing that makes a trip outstanding (not just good, but great), what would it be?

I believe that unexpected surprises can make a trip truly remarkable. While having everything go according to plan can be nice, some of the most memorable trips often involve unexpected twists and turns. Surprising discoveries during the journey such as finding delicious food after an exhausting hike, stumbling upon interesting locals while exploring a place, or discovering breathtaking views around an unexpected corner, can effortlessly add a dose of excitement and adventure to one’s travels.

Ant House in Jianshui, Yunnan

Tell us three places on your travel bucket list and why:

Iceland:

I absolutely adore Iceland’s natural beauty featuring majestic glaciers, invigorating hot springs and striking landscapes. My heart is set on hiking through its scenic terrain followed by a tranquil soak in a natural hot spring. Moreover, I am eagerly looking forward to witnessing the breathtaking beauty of the Northern Lights there.

Peru:

To me, Peru reveals itself as a mystical and enigmatic destination. Being geographically distant from China only adds to its appeal. From the awe-inspiring sanctuary of Machu Picchu to the vast expanses of the Amazon Rainforest, Peru’s natural wonders fascinate me. Its rich Inca heritage is another reason why I am drawn to this country. Not to mention, the diverse and flavorful Peruvian cuisine that captures my interest as well.

Japan:

Although Japan is geographically close to China, I have not had the opportunity to visit the country yet. However, through reading books by Japanese authors and watching Japanese dramas, I have gained some understanding of their culture. This surface knowledge has me eager to experience Japan firsthand.

What do you do when you aren’t working?

I have a variety of hobbies and can either spend extended periods of time at home or quickly accept an invitation to go out. In my free time, I find enjoyment in either creating handicrafts or watching movies. Alternatively, I like to spend time in nature and enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, etc.

Dani hiking Wugong Mountain, Pingxiang, Jiangxi

What’s a fun fact about you that most people don’t know?

A fun fact about me that most people don’t know is that I enjoy doing handicrafts, such as crocheting and beading. I often create small items like hats and necklaces to give to my friends as gifts.

Hongkou, Dujiangyan