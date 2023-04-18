Your guide will meet you in the lobby of your hotel at 9:00 am to start the day.

Donghaochong Canal and Greenway

Stride alongside the mighty stone battlements of old Guangzhou, which once defended this prosperous hub of culture and commerce from the eternal perils of medieval China: bandits and missionaries, foreigners and thieves. The impregnable Ming Dynasty balustrade was torn down in the early 1900s to make way for infrastructure as the evolving city, swollen by the forces of modernization, spilled out beyond its borders. Today only a short section remains, throttled by the immense roots of banyan trees and the dense vegetation typical of southern China, a poignant image in a city that, then and now, owes its prestige to borderless global trade.

Qu Ancestral Hall

The architecture of the ancestral hall nestled between humdrum residential blocks on Fangcao Street is less extravagant than its more ornate and better known, Chen-clan counterpart across town, but these quiet, watchful eaves have lived a fascinating array of lives. Built in the 1880s, the turmoil of the 20th century saw the building used as a school, a printing factory and a restaurant, before the government returned it to its former glory as a shining example of Guangzhou’s Lingnan architecture. Today, the hall has resumed something of its original purpose – serving as a community hub, where local residents get together, drink tea and play music.

Private Kung Fu Lesson

Many famous kung fu masters have roots in Guangdong: the “Ten Tigers of Canton”, said to be the best fighters in all of Canton during the Qing dynasty; Wong Fei Hung and Ip Man, renowned martial artists from nearby Foshan city, a place now dubbed “the capital of Chinese kung fu”. In fact, the world-famous 1970s film star and martial arts sensation, Bruce Lee, has an ancestral home right here in Guangzhou, just a few blocks away. Today, however, the kung fu story is yours, and the teacher, a local Guangdong kung fu master with their own acclaim. Step in to a hidden inner-city studio and explore the foundations and movements of kung fu in a one-on-one lesson.

Local Market Stroll

Guangzhou does many things better than other major Chinese cities (including, some would argue, food), but if there’s one area in which this metropolis truly excels it is markets. In one way or another vendors add color and charisma to nearly every Canton street, from labyrinthine underground electronics malls to meandering alleyways of antiques and jade, all with sounds and smells, sights and sensations as intoxicating as each other. Soak up the city’s character at this cluster of street-side stalls with a snack of something local or a sip of traditional Guangzhou tea.

People’s Park

There are many People’s Parks throughout China, but few are as intriguing or inviting as the one languishing in the heart of old Guangzhou. Stretching banyans and manicured verges of green create an oasis of shade in a city that can be ferociously hot in summer, while paved walkways are punctuated with statues to modernist writers, feminist warriors and even a Mao-era dissident. So step betwixt the gaudy yellow pillars that flank the entrance and relish the respite from the beautiful chaos of the city beyond with some refreshments and local games.

Shamian Island

An important port for Guangzhou’s foreign trade until the mid 19th century, Shamian Island was embanked in 1859 and divided between the French and British as a concession. Trading companies and merchants built stone mansions that are, today, considered some of the most well-preserved Western European-style building complexes in China. Learn the history behind the Gothic, Baroque, and Necolassical styles we’ll come across when we stroll down the streets lined with bars and cafes with views over the Pearl River.

Old Qingping Market

Delve into Guangdong’s unique food culture as we explore the food stalls at Old Qingping Market. Old Qingping is the city’s largest open-air market and is visited by tens of thousands of locals each day. Here, you will truly get to feel the pulse of local life and Cantonese market culture. Be sure to keep an eye out for interesting finds while exploring Old Qingping, because the market is also known for its assortment of traditional Chinese medicines.

Enning Road

Enning Road and its surrounding area is considered by many to be the most beautiful representation of old Guangzhou. The arcade-style buildings that slot together to line the roads are steeped deep into the city’s history, both inside and out. Amidst the regal buildings, stop to explore three not-to-be-missed places. First, a school where acrobatics meet piety – a lion dance academy. Second, a locale where culture and music combine – a Cantonese Opera museum. And third, an unassuming shuttered-building, the ancestral home of one of the world’s most famous Chinese martial artists and actors – Bruce Lee.

Your guide will return you to your hotel at the end of the day (around 7:00 pm).